Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
'The RTMC says you will be arrested if found with an outstanding traffic fine'

12 December 2020 8:23 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Road Traffic Management Corporation
Justice Project South Africa
Motorist RTMC

Organisations push back on Road Traffic Management Corporation's intention to violate the Constitution of motorists this festive season.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is advising all motorists to check if they have any outstanding traffic fines before embarking on their festive journeys as they will not be allowed to proceed if they are found with a fine.

Car Enthusiast, Spike Ballentine joined the Weekend Breakfast Show where he informed the listeners that many organisations like Justice Project South Africa and Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) have pushed back against this decision by the RTMC calling it irresponsible and asking for the corporation to retract its statement.

The RTMC is saying that if you on the road this December and you are stopped and found with an outstanding traffic fine, you will be arrested and essentially that is against the law in South Africa.

Spike Ballentine, Car Enthusiast

The problem is there is no legal precedent in this country, nothing in the law that says if you have an outstanding speeding fine or traffic ticket you will be arrested.

Spike Ballentine, Car Enthusiast

Ballentine stressed that a person must have a warranted arrest out in their name for them to be arrested and cannot be simply arrested for having a traffic ticket.

RELATED: Truck owners need to hire SA drivers, not foreigners - All Truck Drivers Forum

Ballentine stressed that a person must have a warranted arrest out in their name for them to be arrested and cannot be simply arrested for having a traffic ticket.

Listen below to the full conversation...


