'This will help spread the vaccines also within Africa' - Dr Cobus Van Straden
Alibaba’s logistics arm Cainiao has announced that it has struck a partnership with Ethiopian Airlines is introducing a cold chain capable of transporting temperature-sensitive medicines from China to the rest of the world.
South African Institute of International Affairs senior researcher in China-Africa relations Dr Cobus Van Straden explained that Alibaba and Ethiopia have been working together since the early stages of the pandemic in distributing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in different countries.
This seems to be building on to an alliance they have already set during the pandemic, so it’s quite encouraging.Dr Cobus Van Straden, senior researcher in China-Africa relations - SA Institute of International Affairs
Apparently, Ethiopia air has started cold storage on its planes so this will actually help with spreading vaccines not only from China to Africa but also within Africa.Dr Cobus Van Straden, senior researcher in China-Africa relations - SA Institute of International Affairs
RELATED: Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer
China has pledged that it would be sharing its COVID-19 vaccines with other countries, especially those with which it has close ties. Straden says Ethiopia is one of the countries that had close ties with China throughout the pandemic and this cemented both countries' relationship.
Ethiopia is not just Africa’s biggest air traffic sole survivor but also it kept working throughout the pandemic particularly in China long after the other airlines had stopped. I think that cemented their relationship.Dr Cobus Van Straden, senior researcher in China-Africa relations - SA Institute of International Affairs
I think there is a political aspect that is playing Ethiopia on an advantage.Dr Cobus Van Straden, senior researcher in China-Africa relations - SA Institute of International Affairs
Listen below to the full conversation...
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer
Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days.Read More
