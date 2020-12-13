



JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha has died in a car accident in Kempton Park.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear, but it’s understood the 25-year-old was travelling with one other person, who also succumbed to their injuries.

Images of the supposed accident scene showed a wrangled car that was beyond recognition.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services’ William Ntladi, said, “The exact cause of the accident is still unknown, but we can confirm that the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a stationary object and the vehicle caught alight.”

The South African Football Players Union on Sunday said it had been left heart broken.

This is a second loss for Masandwana in a matter of weeks after another defender Anele Ngcongca also passed away in a fatal accident.

Ngcongaca was laid to rest in his hometown of Gugulethu this past week.

This article first appeared on EWN : Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident