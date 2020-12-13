'Have a conversation with the family that will bring them into your world'
The festive season for many is a joyful time to see family and friends they haven’t seen in a while but for some going back home comes with anxiety as they may not see eye to eye with some members of the family or stress that they will need to explain their lifestyle.
Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane explained that the biggest weakens people have is living up to the huge expectations their family may have of them and this could range from them thinking one is living a lavish life or since they work in a big city or live in an urban area this adds up to them having money.
People will make up how your life looks like in the urban areas and it’s this idealistic fantasy world that they create for themselves which then enables them to conjure up a whole lot of expectation around what you capable of, what your life looks like and your level of financial means.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Jiyane stressed that having an honest conversation with your family by trying to explain your world as opposed to their idealistic expectation may reframe things for everyone.
Have a conversation with the family that will bring them into your world.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Jiyane weighed in on those individuals who do not want to go home for the festive season as they must explain to their families that they are part of the LGBTQI or people who marry outside their culture. She explained that when the time comes of going home a person should anticipate push back from the family but also be strong enough to take the feedback as it is all part of the journey.
There is a price to pay and it may not be an easy one and you need to decide on what price you will to pay.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Listen to the interview below...
