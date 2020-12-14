Soaring COVID-19 infections, lead to Ramaphosa calling family meeting on Monday





With South Africa in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of daily infections in the country.

According to the Health Ministry, 7,999 infections were picked up over the past day, with the country's known number of cases ballooning to almost 860,964.

One hundred and seventy more people have died after contracting the virus in the country and the death toll now sits at 23,276.

According to a statement by the Presidency on Sunday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday evening.

The address follows meetings of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and a special sitting of Cabinet.

