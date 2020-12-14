EC Health MEC Gomba tests positive for COVID-19





JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape Health Department on Sunday evening announced that Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gomba is one of the latest government officials to contract the virus.

The department urged all of those who came into contact with the MEC to isolate and test immediately.

It also said Gomba was asymptomatic and would resume her duties from home.

