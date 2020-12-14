Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:45
Gibson's Gourmet Burgers and Ribs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:07
SA takes fight for vaccines to WTO
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head of the Health Justice Initiative at Ndifuna Ukwazi
Today at 12:10
EC premier Oscar Mabuyane closes all beaches in province during festive season
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha
Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha
Today at 12:15
Lack of enforcement leads to non adherence
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 12:27
Miners trapped. Lily Mine four years
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendel Bloem - Co- Vice Chairman at Johannesburg Attorneys Association
Today at 12:37
Early December debit orders - is it legal?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 12:40
Proteas under threat of extinction, added to IUCN red list - Sanbi responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tilla Raimondo - Lead Author And Threatened Plants Programme Manager at Sanbi
Today at 12:45
Chief Justice Moegoeng Moegoeng's vaccine prayer comments
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
Nigeria abductions
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Samson Omale, EWN Nigeria correspondent
Samson Omale - EWN correspondent at Nigeria
Samson Omale
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Zain Johnson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zain Johnson
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Wilson
Today at 14:50
Music with Lethabo Mokheti
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lethabo Mokheti
Today at 18:08
Eskom fighting to retrieve stolen funds and loadshedding during a festive season
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre De Ruyter
Today at 18:12
The odds of contracting Covid-19 versus ....
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan Ferreira
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
decrease in short-term loan dependency
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
EC Health MEC Gomba tests positive for COVID-19 The department urged all of those who came into contact with the MEC to isolate and test immediately. 14 December 2020 6:53 AM
Soaring COVID-19 infections, lead to Ramaphosa calling family meeting on Monday Another 7,999 infections and 170 more people have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. 14 December 2020 6:26 AM
'Have a conversation with the family that will bring them into your world' Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane weighs in on how some people dread Christmas time with their family members due to expectations... 13 December 2020 11:36 AM
View all Local
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA' Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa. 9 December 2020 12:40 PM
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have' Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court. 9 December 2020 7:31 AM
View all Politics
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days. 10 December 2020 9:07 PM
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
View all Business
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan) Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield. 8 December 2020 7:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Saps using teargas to disperse partygoers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 December 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Family kicked off flight after toddler refused to wear mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 December 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Zolani Mohala performs her latest solo single 'Remember Who You Are' The musician says she wanted to discover her voice outside of the collaborative space. 11 December 2020 3:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all World
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
View all Africa
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College

14 December 2020 7:23 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Donald Trump
US elections
President-elect Joe Biden

Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president.

With Donald Trump stubbornly refusing to admit defeat, a vote on Monday by members of the Electoral College to formally recognise Joe Biden as the next US president has taken on unusual import this year.

Americans cast their ballots for their next president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast today.

RELATED: PROJECTIONS: Joe Biden is US president-elect

Bongani Bingwa chats to Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith to give insight on the matter.

On Monday, in all fifty states, electors will cast a vote for president and for vice president reflecting the will of the people.

David Smith, Washington DC Bureau Chief - The Guardian

The they will announce the count which we know that Joe Biden has 306 electoral college votes and he will be announced as president. Frankly, this electoral college gathering is a mere formality

David Smith, Washington DC Bureau Chief - The Guardian

Listen below to the full conversation:


14 December 2020 7:23 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Donald Trump
US elections
President-elect Joe Biden

More from World

amazon-christmas-adpng

[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad

8 December 2020 8:52 PM

Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

toys playroom creche children child toddler preschool childrens home 123rf

Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy'

4 December 2020 2:11 PM

You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with Ozow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

leonistajpg

Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila

25 November 2020 7:56 PM

Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vineyard-sunrisejpg

Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination

24 November 2020 8:43 PM

Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald-trump-outgoing-US-president-American-politics-presidential-election-123rf

'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference

22 November 2020 2:18 PM

Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President-elect-Joe-Biden-US-Politics-America-Unites-States-123rf

Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition

21 November 2020 5:28 PM

Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medicine in vials and syringe Covid-19 123rf

How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine

20 November 2020 11:33 AM

Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden Kamala Harris 123rf 123rfWorld

'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming'

9 November 2020 6:39 PM

Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American US USA flag 123rf 123rfworld 123rfbusiness

Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor

9 November 2020 5:03 PM

Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule

8 November 2020 4:11 PM

Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Soaring COVID-19 infections, lead to Ramaphosa calling family meeting on Monday

Local

Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College

World

EC Health MEC Gomba tests positive for COVID-19

Local

EWN Highlights

Action SA ready for 2021 local elections after IEC finally gives it green light

14 December 2020 10:21 AM

Eskom: System still constrained but no risk of load shedding yet

14 December 2020 9:22 AM

Diko, Masuku to be subjected to pre-hearings today over PPE 'fraud'

14 December 2020 8:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA