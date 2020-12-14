Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College





With Donald Trump stubbornly refusing to admit defeat, a vote on Monday by members of the Electoral College to formally recognise Joe Biden as the next US president has taken on unusual import this year.

Americans cast their ballots for their next president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast today.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith to give insight on the matter.

On Monday, in all fifty states, electors will cast a vote for president and for vice president reflecting the will of the people. David Smith, Washington DC Bureau Chief - The Guardian

The they will announce the count which we know that Joe Biden has 306 electoral college votes and he will be announced as president. Frankly, this electoral college gathering is a mere formality David Smith, Washington DC Bureau Chief - The Guardian

Listen below to the full conversation: