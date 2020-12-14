[WATCH] Family kicked off flight after toddler refused to wear mask
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Students surprise teacher with thank you messages in Zoom class
Family kicked off flight after toddler refused to wear mask
Social media is talking after a family was kicked off a United Airlines flight after their two-year-old refused to wear a mask.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Saps using teargas to disperse partygoers goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Zolani Mohala performs her latest solo single 'Remember Who You Are'
The musician says she wanted to discover her voice outside of the collaborative space.Read More
[WATCH] Boy's soccer commentating skills leaves everyone intrigued
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Students surprise teacher with thank you messages in Zoom class
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] News anchor wears glasses on-air to boost daughter's confidence
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Nigella Lawson's weird microwave pronunciation leaves social media in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] 91-year-old vaccine recipient's interview goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Roedean School Choir’s Hallelujah tribute to Dawn Lindberg goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] How working from home is like now compared to at start of COVID-19
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] A mom gives us tips on how to wrap presents like a pro
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More