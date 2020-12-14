[WATCH] Saps using teargas to disperse partygoers goes viral





Saps using teargas to disperse partygoers goes viral

With some areas in South Africa declared coronavirus hotspots resulting in the banning of gathering, a video has gone viral showing police using teargas to disperse partygoers

Watch the video below: