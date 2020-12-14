Health officials alerted about fake covid-19 certficates - Minister Motsoaledi





Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsaoledi and senior department officials are visiting Home Affairs offices around the country to assess service delivery.

Motsoaledi tells Clement Manyathela that when lockdown started, the department was not able to offer all services and now they are fully operational.

He also expressed concern over the lack of adherence to regulations.

When I arrived in the biggest office in the country here in Pretoria, all our systems collapsed. The collapse was in the whole country. Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

Minister Motsoaledi says they are aware that people are using fraudulent covid-19 certificates.

We are aware of this forgery, we know people do it. Health officials have been alerted to accept only certificates from accredited laboratories. Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

Listen to the full interview below...