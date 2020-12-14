'We can't force people to wear masks at beaches, so closing them saves lives'
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Sunday announced that to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in the province, beaches during the festive season will be closed.
Mabuyane’s spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said provincial government and its municipalities took the decision to close beaches and parks as they pose a great risk of spreading the coronavirus infections.
RELATED: Soaring COVID-19 infections, lead to Ramaphosa calling family meeting on Monday
Sicwetsha and Western Cape Safety MEC JP Smith join Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report to discuss the decision to close beaches.
The numbers we are seeing in the province are worrying and we have identified risk areas and beaches are one of those risk areas. We will not be able to make people wear masks when they go to the beach, so are doing this to save lives.Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, Spokesperson - Premier Oscar Mabuyane
Smith on the other hand, says the Western Cape is not considering closing beaches as it is impossible to police beaches.
What you will see after declaring the beaches shut is images of police officers trying to drag children and families off beaches.JP Smith, Safety MEC - Western Cape
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_69647850_beach-at-tsitsikamma-national-park.html
More from Local
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave
The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.Read More
The outage cost Google millions of dollars every second - Tech analyst
World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says this was a global outage and Google is still to explain what happened.Read More
Zero Dropout Campaign concerned about data collection in schools
Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign, Merle Mansfield says they are currents using estimates for dropouts.Read More
Health officials alerted about fake covid-19 certficates - Minister Motsoaledi
Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsaoledi gives updates on their visit to Home Affairs offices across the country.Read More
EC Health MEC Gomba tests positive for COVID-19
The department urged all of those who came into contact with the MEC to isolate and test immediately.Read More
Soaring COVID-19 infections, lead to Ramaphosa calling family meeting on Monday
Another 7,999 infections and 170 more people have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.Read More
'Have a conversation with the family that will bring them into your world'
Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane weighs in on how some people dread Christmas time with their family members due to expectations.Read More
'I understand poverty and underdevelopment along with the challenges of it'
Author, Founder and Chief Executive of Pan-African Investment and Research Services Dr. Iraj Abedian shares his life story and his latest book.Read More
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear.Read More
'This will help spread the vaccines also within Africa' - Dr Cobus Van Straden
Alibaba and Ethiopian Airlines to launch cold chain exporting China’s COVID vaccines.Read More