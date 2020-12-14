'We can't force people to wear masks at beaches, so closing them saves lives'





Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Sunday announced that to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in the province, beaches during the festive season will be closed.

Mabuyane’s spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said provincial government and its municipalities took the decision to close beaches and parks as they pose a great risk of spreading the coronavirus infections.

Sicwetsha and Western Cape Safety MEC JP Smith join Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report to discuss the decision to close beaches.

The numbers we are seeing in the province are worrying and we have identified risk areas and beaches are one of those risk areas. We will not be able to make people wear masks when they go to the beach, so are doing this to save lives. Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, Spokesperson - Premier Oscar Mabuyane

Smith on the other hand, says the Western Cape is not considering closing beaches as it is impossible to police beaches.

What you will see after declaring the beaches shut is images of police officers trying to drag children and families off beaches. JP Smith, Safety MEC - Western Cape

