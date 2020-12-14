No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction





More than 300 pupils have been kidnapped at a school in Nigeria.

Gunmen attacked the secondary school in Kankara, a town in Nigeria's northwestern Katsina state.

Nigeria's have started the #BringBackOurBoys to raise awareness over the kidnappings.

Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale has more.

As the last count, the governor of that state said over 333 boys so far cannot be accounted for at the moment. Samson Omale, Nigeria correspondent - Eyewitness News

The United Nations has also issued a statement asking the Nigeria government to ensure a quick and unconditional release of those boys. Samson Omale, Nigeria correspondent - Eyewitness News

No one has claimed responsibility for this abduction. Samson Omale, Nigeria correspondent - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...