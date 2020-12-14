We need electricity tariffs to rise by 28% - André de Ruyter, CEO – Eskom
Eskom made a net profit of R83 million in the six months to 30 September 2020.
Its operating profit for the period totalled R14.3 billion.
Despite the small profit, the state-owned utility expects a loss of R22 billion by the end of the financial year.
Eskom spent R15.3 billion on finance costs during the six months.
Its debt totals R480 billion (and counting).
Government support, for which we're very grateful, has been instrumental in ensuring that we can keep on servicing our debt. Unfortunately, this fiscal support does not structurally address our underlying debt.André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed André de Ruyter, Chief Operating Officer (CEO) at Eskom.
We either require cost-effective tariffs… or we need a substantial injection of equity to reduce our debt burden.André de Ruyter, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
… our debt burden is extraordinarily high… We can either choose between continued taxpayer subsidies – which don’t even touch the principal debt - or we can move to cost-reflective tariffs…André de Ruyter, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
A cost-reflective tariff needs to go up by about 28%... probably the last thing the economy needs… We propose moving to that cost-effective tariff in a staggered way… The alternative is continued taxpayer subsidies.André de Ruyter, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
… keep our eye on every rand we spend. It’s a change of culture…André de Ruyter, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
We’ve had 20 days of load-shedding [this financial year] … We’re showing improvement…André de Ruyter, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : We need electricity tariffs to rise by 28% - André de Ruyter, CEO – Eskom
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
