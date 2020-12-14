Zero Dropout Campaign concerned about data collection in schools
Civil Organisation, Zero Dropout Campaign has commissioned a study through Stellenbosch University to look at data capturing at the school level that would allow pupils to be tracked throughout their schooling career.
The organisation says tracking absenteeism at school is integral to dropout prevention.
John Perlman speaks Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign, Merle Mansfield about the project.
One of the key things that we struggle with in South Africa is to report adequately on what that dropout rate is and that is because we use estimates.Merle Mansfield, Programme Director - Zero Dropout Campaign
We are currently not collecting the right data to be able to track learners across time individually. We have aggregated number that don't help us to say what the actual dropout is.Merle Mansfield, Programme Director - Zero Dropout Campaign
We use estimates to say this is the dropout rate and that makes it difficult to prevent dropout.Merle Mansfield, Programme Director - Zero Dropout Campaign
