



President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on developments in the government’s response the second wave of Covid-19 sweeping across much of South Africa.

Articles that are trending, right now:

Watch the live-stream below (scroll down to below the video for a summary of what the President said):

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave