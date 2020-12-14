The outage cost Google millions of dollars every second - Tech analyst





Tech giant Google has had multiple online services go down causing outrage across the globe.

Within minutes of the blackout, social media was flooded with hashtags that include #googledown and YouTubeDOWN.

John Perlman speaks to World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck about the blackout.

This was a global outage and we are still waiting to hear from Google what happened. Arthur Goldstuck, Tech analyst - World Wide Worx

What we do know is that around 20 Google services all went down. This cost Google millions of dollars every second. Arthur Goldstuck, Tech analyst - World Wide Worx

