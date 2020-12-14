Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)
What are your chances of contracting Covid-19, compared to other less-in-the-headlines risks?
Factors affecting your risk of catching Covid-19 includes things such as your job (public-facing, working from home, etc.), your home (how crowded is it, etc.) and how widespread the outbreak is in your community.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Johan Ferreira, a Senior Lecturer in Statistics at the University of Pretoria.
In 2013, there were 13 273 road accident fatalities on South African roads… So far in 2020, we’ve had 23 276 Covid-19 deaths… Covid is a bigger killer than the venturing out on the road…Dr Johan Ferreira, Senior Lecturer in Statistics - University of Pretoria
In absolute terms, Covid is definitely something to be more scared of…Dr Johan Ferreira, Senior Lecturer in Statistics - University of Pretoria
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-about-to-catch-four-dices-1111597/
