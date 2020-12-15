Citizens planning to travel abroad need to do so cautiously - Naledi Pandor
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has urged South Africans who plan to travel abroad to do so cautiously, as some countries experience a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minister Naledi Pandor urged those traveling to be cautious and draw lessons from those who had to be repatriated during the earlier months of the pandemic.
RELATED: Coronavirus: SA citizens in Wuhan say they are being looked after - Pandor
She warned that many South Africans were left stranded in those countries after those countries imposed travel bans due to a surge in virus numbers.
She joins Bongani Bingwa to discuss the matter.
We are alerting our citizens because countries are implementing a range of different regulations and we would like all our travelers to be aware of these before they leave the South Africa.Naledi Pandor, Minister - Dirco
She says it would would be nice to be in the position the country was in between April and June when people had to be repatriated.
We urge people to check the countries they intend to visit and is there a second surge and are the lockdown regulations- is it plausible that you wont be able to travel because they may restrict international travel.Naledi Pandor, Minister - Dirco
Listen below to the full conversation:
