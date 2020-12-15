Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Man Torque: Focus on how, why, and where men can learn the languages of love to build strong relationships with self and others.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Patrick Neo Mabiletsa
David Collins - Founder at The Foundation Clinic
Today at 22:05
ConCourt warns courts not to treat Mkhwebane as 'fair game' for personal costs orders
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 22:33
Digital holiday jobs on the rise
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Tom Gibbons - Director at TEFL Academy
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
[WATCH] A driver of crashed McLaren tells onlooker that he will never own one

15 December 2020 8:47 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

A driver of crashed McLaren tells onlooker that he will never own one

Social media is talking after a driver of a McLaren told onlookers that they will never own the car after he had crashed it.

Watch video below:

Listen below to the full What' Gone Viral with Khabazela:




