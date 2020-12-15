[WATCH] A driver of crashed McLaren tells onlooker that he will never own one





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Saps using teargas to disperse partygoers goes viral

A driver of crashed McLaren tells onlooker that he will never own one

Social media is talking after a driver of a McLaren told onlookers that they will never own the car after he had crashed it.

Watch video below:

Listen below to the full What' Gone Viral with Khabazela: