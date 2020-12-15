[WATCH] Elephant leopard crawls under electric fence to get to water hole
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Saps using teargas to disperse partygoers goes viral
Elephant leopard crawls under electric fence to get to water hole
Social media is talking after a video of an elephant leopard crawls under electric fence to get to water hole.
Watch the video below:
What’s Gone Viral with @bonglez #702Breakfast Elephants are super clever animals...leopard crawling under an electric fence in Addo to restrict access to certain water holes. This is part of a water management strategy in the Park. pic.twitter.com/B5MFAkIxfn— Jonathan (Khabazela) Fairbairn (@Jonoloud) December 15, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_125347730_young-african-bush-elephant-crossing-road-in-front-of-safari-car-in-kruger-national-park-south-afric.html
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] A driver of crashed McLaren tells onlooker that he will never own one
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Saps using teargas to disperse partygoers goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Family kicked off flight after toddler refused to wear mask
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Zolani Mohala performs her latest solo single 'Remember Who You Are'
The musician says she wanted to discover her voice outside of the collaborative space.Read More
[WATCH] Boy's soccer commentating skills leaves everyone intrigued
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Students surprise teacher with thank you messages in Zoom class
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] News anchor wears glasses on-air to boost daughter's confidence
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Nigella Lawson's weird microwave pronunciation leaves social media in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] 91-year-old vaccine recipient's interview goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Roedean School Choir’s Hallelujah tribute to Dawn Lindberg goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More