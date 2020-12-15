[WATCH] Elephant leopard crawls under electric fence to get to water hole





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Elephant leopard crawls under electric fence to get to water hole

Social media is talking after a video of an elephant leopard crawls under electric fence to get to water hole.

Watch the video below:

What’s Gone Viral with @bonglez #702Breakfast Elephants are super clever animals...leopard crawling under an electric fence in Addo to restrict access to certain water holes. This is part of a water management strategy in the Park. pic.twitter.com/B5MFAkIxfn — Jonathan (Khabazela) Fairbairn (@Jonoloud) December 15, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: