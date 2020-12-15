Steps companies can take to prepare for re-opening in January





With South Africa officially in the covid-19 second wave, will companies be able to operate at normally when they open in January?

According to occupational health specialists Workforce Healthcare, employers who do not plan for when they open in January, they are going to be faced with higher absenteeism or worse.

This is because some employees will be travelling to the hotspots to see family or for a vacation.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Workforce Holdings CEO Richard Malkin about this.

The bottom line is really measuring risk, the employer's responsibility is to understand what is the risk they are exposed to. Richard Malkin, CEO - Workforce Holdings

People coming from high-risk areas need to be identified. Richard Malkin, CEO - Workforce Holdings

It is a critical element to be able to provide support to employees in terms of this risk, it can't be underrated. It is a big issue for people. Richard Malkin, CEO - Workforce Holdings

