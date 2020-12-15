ANC integrity commission recommends Ace Magashule to step aside immediately





The African National Congress (ANC) integrity commission has recommended that the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule step aside immediately.

The SG is is facing 21 counts relating to money laundering, fraud charges and corruption charges, which stemmed from his time as premier of the Free State.

Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the matter.

As the integrity commission has made a decision, it is also pointing a finger at the NEC that it is not doing the job the way that it should. Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News

She says if the ANC is committed to its renewal, the wrongs must be pointed out at every turn.

