ANC integrity commission recommends Ace Magashule to step aside immediately
The African National Congress (ANC) integrity commission has recommended that the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule step aside immediately.
The SG is is facing 21 counts relating to money laundering, fraud charges and corruption charges, which stemmed from his time as premier of the Free State.
RELATED: Ace Magashule granted R200,000 bail as his former PA turns state witness
Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the matter.
As the integrity commission has made a decision, it is also pointing a finger at the NEC that it is not doing the job the way that it should.Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News
She says if the ANC is committed to its renewal, the wrongs must be pointed out at every turn.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker'
The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show.Read More
Citizens planning to travel abroad need to do so cautiously - Naledi Pandor
Dirco minister says South Africans need to check COVID-19 restrictions in countries they plan to visit.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave
The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.Read More
SALGA: Reflecting on 20 years of local government transformation
Government representatives, policymakers and practitioners chronicle and reflect on 20 years of democratic local government in SA.Read More
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience'
The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak.Read More
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA'
Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa.Read More
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have'
Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court.Read More
'SIU raid on National Lotteries Commission offices long overdue'
Journalist Raymond Joseph and SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago reflect on the today's raid.Read More
Zuma, Thales arms deal case back in court today, matter likely to be postponed
Specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on the matter heading to court and why it might be postponed.Read More
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade
Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance.Read More