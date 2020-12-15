What you need to rewrite your matric exams
Matric learners who would like to rewrite their exams can register online to do so or visit the district office.
The Department of Basic Education says every year they do receive learners who want to improve their marks.
DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the exams usually take place around June.
From 2019 we made it open, we didn't want to stop anyone from rewriting.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Before 2019, you needed to have failed two subjects for you to be able to write. From last year we said anyone can write any number of subjects.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Every year we always find thousand of people who missed the deadline. We are saying the first option is that you register even if you don't go and write than to be outside trying to get in when the deadline has passed.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49492185_test.html
