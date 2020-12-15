Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker'
South Africa's public sector unions have been dealt a major setback in their fight to get government to honour a 2018 wage deal.
The Labour Appeal Court has dismissed the unions' application to force the state to fulfill the third and final year of the agreement.
RELATED: Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb
The government has said it will not implement wage hikes retrospectively for 2020 because it needs to cut the wage bill.
RELATED: It all now hinges on this: Can Govt deliver on its promise to cut its wage bill?
We are extremely angered by the Labour Court ruling in favour of the employer! tweeted Zwelinzima Vavi after Tuesday's ruling.
We are extremely angered by the Labour Court ruling in favour of the employer! This essentially endorse govt decision not to comply with a written wage agreement with the unions in 2018 and in the process effectively puts to the end orderly collective bargaining in the country— Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) December 15, 2020
Bruce Whitfield interviews the General Secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).
Vavi maintains the ruling in effect dismantles collective bargaining in the country.
This is a massive blow! This is a devastating setback for not only the public sector, but for every worker in the country.Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - Saftu
This is a setback to the point that it dismantles collective bargaining. It says, in the future, the employer may not feel obliged. It can just go and put up a very good presentation which is economic and the judge will be confused. I'm not insulting the judges...Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - Saftu
A collective agreement is a binding contract, says Vavi.
Labour economist Andrew Levy (Andrew Levy Employment) counters that the ruling is actually not about contracts.
He also points out that National Treasury did not sign off on the agreement, which it should have.
The judgment as I understand it, deals with the issue of 'Is it constitutional for the government to enter into an agreement to increase wages when it does not have the money to pay those wages and has to borrow that money?'.Andrew Levy, Labour economist - Andrew Levy Employment
It's not a question of the unions alleging their rights are being breached. In point of fact every citizen's rights were being breached...Andrew Levy, Labour economist - Andrew Levy Employment
The Constitution and the requirement in terms of the Public Service Act is that if there is not the ability to fund an increase out of current expenditure, and money has to be borrowed, then you can't enter into a valid contract to pay that increase!Andrew Levy, Labour economist - Andrew Levy Employment
Whitfield also gets input from economist Gina Schoeman (Citibank) and political analyst JP Landman (visiting professor at the University of the Free State).
The bottom line is that Treasury has been saying for a very long time that the way to stabilisation is by managing the Public Sector Wage Bill.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
This is a near-term win from a public finance perspective... Next year's 2021 wage agreement is going to be absolutely key as to whether investors and ratings agencies look at South Africa as to whether the country actually has fiscal credibility.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
This court decision is a victory for fiscal discipline... We should all rejoice about this!Prof. JP Landman - Political and trend analyst
Listen to the opposing arguments on The Money Show:
Source : Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
More from Business
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year
Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice.Read More
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign
Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Steps companies can take to prepare for re-opening in January
Workforce Holdings CEO Richard Malkin says it is the employer's responsibility is to understand the risk they are exposed to.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave
The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.Read More
Cheaper wine in 2021: 300m litres of wine still unsold after alcohol ban
That is equal to South Africa’s entire wine sales in 2019. A bumper harvest is imminent; who will drink all that wine?Read More
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)
Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.Read More
We need electricity tariffs to rise by 28% - André de Ruyter, CEO – Eskom
"We can either choose between continued taxpayer subsidies or we can move to cost-reflective tariffs," says De Ruyter.Read More
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes
With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this year.Read More
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer
Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days.Read More
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory'
Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
More from Politics
ANC integrity commission recommends Ace Magashule to step aside immediately
Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says this could spell the end of the secretary-general's career.Read More
Citizens planning to travel abroad need to do so cautiously - Naledi Pandor
Dirco minister says South Africans need to check COVID-19 restrictions in countries they plan to visit.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave
The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.Read More
SALGA: Reflecting on 20 years of local government transformation
Government representatives, policymakers and practitioners chronicle and reflect on 20 years of democratic local government in SA.Read More
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience'
The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak.Read More
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA'
Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa.Read More
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have'
Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court.Read More
'SIU raid on National Lotteries Commission offices long overdue'
Journalist Raymond Joseph and SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago reflect on the today's raid.Read More
Zuma, Thales arms deal case back in court today, matter likely to be postponed
Specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on the matter heading to court and why it might be postponed.Read More
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade
Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance.Read More