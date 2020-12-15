People go to the coast for the beaches, says Tourism Council





The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says they are have been in conversation with the government on the easing of lockdown levels.

Speaking to John Perlman, TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says the closing of the beaches will have a huge impact on tourism.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that many beaches will be closed during the festive season.

For us, the most important thing is that for tourism purposes when people travel to the coastal area, they are going there for the beach. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

It is important that local government or provincial government is the one that holds the key to whether they can control the crowd that go to the beach on those particular days. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Going to the beach is part of the experience, we would have loved to see a very disaggregated approach and also selecting certain areas that we believe are going to be a problem and deal with those problems. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Listen to the full interview below...