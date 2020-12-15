People go to the coast for the beaches, says Tourism Council
The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says they are have been in conversation with the government on the easing of lockdown levels.
Speaking to John Perlman, TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says the closing of the beaches will have a huge impact on tourism.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that many beaches will be closed during the festive season.
For us, the most important thing is that for tourism purposes when people travel to the coastal area, they are going there for the beach.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
It is important that local government or provincial government is the one that holds the key to whether they can control the crowd that go to the beach on those particular days.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Going to the beach is part of the experience, we would have loved to see a very disaggregated approach and also selecting certain areas that we believe are going to be a problem and deal with those problems.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/boophuket/boophuket1711/boophuket171100353/90432227-woodden-swing-under-coconut-tree-on-the-beach-with-sunset-background.jpg
More from Local
What you need to rewrite your matric exams
Dept of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says anyone who wants to rewrite can do so as long as they have registered.Read More
Steps companies can take to prepare for re-opening in January
Workforce Holdings CEO Richard Malkin says it is the employer's responsibility is to understand the risk they are exposed to.Read More
Citizens planning to travel abroad need to do so cautiously - Naledi Pandor
Dirco minister says South Africans need to check COVID-19 restrictions in countries they plan to visit.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave
The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.Read More
The outage cost Google millions of dollars every second - Tech analyst
World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says this was a global outage and Google is still to explain what happened.Read More
Zero Dropout Campaign concerned about data collection in schools
Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign, Merle Mansfield says they are currents using estimates for dropouts.Read More
'We can't force people to wear masks at beaches, so closing them saves lives'
Spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha explains different measures taken by province to mitigate against the virus.Read More
Health officials alerted about fake covid-19 certficates - Minister Motsoaledi
Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsaoledi gives updates on their visit to Home Affairs offices across the country.Read More
EC Health MEC Gomba tests positive for COVID-19
The department urged all of those who came into contact with the MEC to isolate and test immediately.Read More
Soaring COVID-19 infections, lead to Ramaphosa calling family meeting on Monday
Another 7,999 infections and 170 more people have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.Read More