Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield. 15 December 2020 7:32 PM
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker' The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show. 15 December 2020 7:02 PM
People go to the coast for the beaches, says Tourism Council Tourism Business Council of SA Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa reacts to the announcement by President Ramaphosa on the closure of beaches. 15 December 2020 5:47 PM
View all Local
ANC integrity commission recommends Ace Magashule to step aside immediately Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says this could spell the end of the secretary-general's career. 15 December 2020 12:41 PM
Citizens planning to travel abroad need to do so cautiously - Naledi Pandor Dirco minister says South Africans need to check COVID-19 restrictions in countries they plan to visit. 15 December 2020 7:45 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa. 14 December 2020 7:44 PM
View all Politics
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice. 15 December 2020 8:36 PM
Steps companies can take to prepare for re-opening in January Workforce Holdings CEO Richard Malkin says it is the employer's responsibility is to understand the risk they are exposed to. 15 December 2020 11:53 AM
Cheaper wine in 2021: 300m litres of wine still unsold after alcohol ban That is equal to South Africa’s entire wine sales in 2019. A bumper harvest is imminent; who will drink all that wine? 14 December 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Elephant leopard crawls under electric fence to get to water hole Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 December 2020 8:49 AM
[WATCH] A driver of crashed McLaren tells onlooker that he will never own one Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 December 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Saps using teargas to disperse partygoers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 December 2020 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year

15 December 2020 8:36 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice.

The Covid-19 pandemic may have forced many companies to cut back on advertising spend, but not the world's biggest.

According to the global ad industry "bible" Ad Age, retail giant Amazon outdid everybody else during the last financial year.

The magazine publishes an annual list of the top spenders.

Amazon came in at No. 1, spending $11 billion on advertising and promotion.

RELATED: WATCH Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad

In rand terms, that's around a staggering 165 billion.

Amazon overtook consumer goods heavyweight Procter & Gamble, who secured the No. 2 spot with $10.7 billion.

Procter & Gamble (Gillette, Pampers, Olay) were followed by cosmetics company L'Oréal at No. 3.

Traditionally it's always been Procter & Gamble... I think in the last 35 years they've been Number One.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

The measured media expenditure [for Amazon] totals a cool $11 billion for the year 2020.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

The reason perhaps that Amazon have done so well is because of Covid and because of the change structurally in some of the supply and customer channels that have occurred as a result.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

How exactly does the company choose to promote itself? asks Whitfield.

There would be a significant chunk going into digital simply because that's the territory they work in... but there are always people going around saying television advertising is dead...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

The reality however, says Rice, is that television advertising is still a major medium in all main markets.

As a result, Amazon would have had a strong presence on TV as well.

Other brands in the top ten probably used a more conventional mix of of media - there's Unilever, Samsung, Nestlé at number seven; Google at number nine

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

You wonder why these guys charge what they do for their products - they've got to pay for the advertising budgets! (said with a chuckle).

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:




