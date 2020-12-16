'ANC must elect untainted leaders to show it's serious about corruption'
Political analyst Lukhona Mguni says the desciplinary work of the African National Congress have been circumvented by the work of the work of the party's integrity commission.
This comes after the African National Congress (ANC)'s national integrity commission recommended that the party’s secretary general Ace Magashule step aside immediately.
RELATED: ANC integrity commission recommends Ace Magashule to step aside immediately
With the provincial body in the KwaZulu-Natal recommending that former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede can resume her duties.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mguni adds that all these ANC structures have their own disciplinary committees.
Because the terms of reference of the integrity commission have not been finalised, there is no clear contact between the provincial commissions and the national one.Lukhona Mguni, Political analyst
The only way the ANC can demonstrate that it is fighting corruption, is when its law enforcement are given independence to act without fear or favour. It needs to convince the public that it still has capacity for untainted leaders to emerge.Lukhona Mguni, Political analyst
He says the party needs to change its leadership ethos to show it is serious about fighting corruption.
Listen below to the full conversation:
