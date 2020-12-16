Zandile Gumede’s supporters ‘vindicated’ as she returns to KZN legislature
DURBAN - Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's supporters said they felt vindicated following her re-instatement as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.
Her return was recommended by the African national Congress's provincial integrity commission following her appearance before it.
Gumede had been placed on extended leave in August - less than a week into her new role.
This followed an ANC NEC decision that all members facing criminal charges should step aside from their positions and appear before the party's integrity commission.
Spokesperson for Gumede’s supporters Mzomuhle Dube said the decision to ask the ANC heavyweight to step aside was pointless.
“When people who are supposed to preside over the ANC policies are unable to get to the bottom of any problem that is presented before them, it saddened you. This was totally unnecessary, but it happened.”
Dube said they would now intensify their campaign for her re-election as the ANC’s eThekwini regional chairperson ahead of the party’s conference next year.
“We’ve always placed our trust on her name and character; we’ll continue supporting her because she’s given so much to the ANC.”
Meanwhile, ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela has told Eyewitness News that Gumede could be recalled from her positions if she’s found guilty by a court of law.
She and 17 others are expected back in court in March on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to tender fraud amounting R430 million.
This article first appeared on EWN : Zandile Gumede's supporters 'vindicated' as she returns to KZN legislature
Source : supplied
