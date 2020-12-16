Will the army be deployed to Garden Route to help in COVID-19 compliance fight?





With the coronavirus infection rate surging in the Garden Route District, the Disaster Management Centre said the district urgently needed more hands on deck.

The municipality will know on Wednesday whether soldiers will be deployed to the area.

More than 150 police officers are either self-isolating or in quarantine.

Numbers continue to rise in the hotspot where over 22,000 cases have been recorded so far.

Head of Disaster Management Gerhard Otto told Eyewitness News that to ensure residents complied with basic hygiene practices and social distancing regulations, the area needed more boots on the ground.