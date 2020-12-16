Will the army be deployed to Garden Route to help in COVID-19 compliance fight?
With the coronavirus infection rate surging in the Garden Route District, the Disaster Management Centre said the district urgently needed more hands on deck.
The municipality will know on Wednesday whether soldiers will be deployed to the area.
RELATED: People go to the coast for the beaches, says Tourism Council
More than 150 police officers are either self-isolating or in quarantine.
Numbers continue to rise in the hotspot where over 22,000 cases have been recorded so far.
Head of Disaster Management Gerhard Otto told Eyewitness News that to ensure residents complied with basic hygiene practices and social distancing regulations, the area needed more boots on the ground.
More from Local
Joburg residents urged to comply with COVID-19 regulations this festive season
The metro said on Wednesday it would not tolerate any festive season gatherings in contravention of the COVID-19 regulations.Read More
Ramaphosa acknowledges race relations in SA remain fragile
He paid tribute to the global Black Lives Matter movement, saying he hoped the activism would forever change attitudes that have sustained racism in the world.Read More
DA threatens Ramaphosa with legal action over beach closures in Garden Route
Party spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube reflects on why the party will go to court if its requests are not answered.Read More
Understanding how inhlawulo works
Cultural expert Goqozile Masango explains how inhlawulo works between different races and when is it paid.Read More
Zandile Gumede’s supporters ‘vindicated’ as she returns to KZN legislature
Her return was recommended by the African national Congress's provincial integrity commission following her appearance before it.Read More
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign
Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker'
The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show.Read More
People go to the coast for the beaches, says Tourism Council
Tourism Business Council of SA Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa reacts to the announcement by President Ramaphosa on the closure of beaches.Read More
What you need to rewrite your matric exams
Dept of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says anyone who wants to rewrite can do so as long as they have registered.Read More
Steps companies can take to prepare for re-opening in January
Workforce Holdings CEO Richard Malkin says it is the employer's responsibility is to understand the risk they are exposed to.Read More