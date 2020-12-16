Understanding how inhlawulo works





The father of a child born outside of wedlock is perceived as having 'damaged' the mother of the child, because they are not married and is therefore expected to pay what is called “Inhlawulo”, as compensation for the offence.

The cost of the damages will vary between families. In some families, this is expected to be a cash payment, in others a cow/goat or both.

Clement Manyathela speaks to cultural expert Goqozile Masango about who has to pay damages and when should they be paid.

Falling pregnant is not a sin, the person pays inhlawulo for the virginity of the girl. The father of the child has to appear to show that he is the one who impregnated the child. Goqozile Masango, Cultural expert

It is up to the father of the child if they pay inhlawulo or not. In my culture, I will have to pay inhlawulo to the mother's family despite their race. Goqozile Masango, Cultural expert

