DA threatens Ramaphosa with legal action over beach closures in Garden Route

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:50
What does the consumer protection act say about getting a holiday refund
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Trudie Broekman, consumer law expert
Today at 17:10
NEW COVID-19 REGULATIONS THAT LIMIT ACCESS TO BEACHES ARE UNCONSTITUTIONAL
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Monique Taute, AfriForum's Head of Campaigns.
Today at 17:15
Public Victim Offender dialogue aims to offer closure over crime committed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chrispin Phiri, Justice Ministry spokesperson
Today at 17:53
Garden route district gives President until 5pm to give feedback on closure of beaches
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Yolande Stander, Garden Route Journalist
Today at 18:09
Local currency in a Goldilocks space
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:13
'The Unlikely Mr Rogue: A Life with Ivan Pillay' by Evelyn Groenink
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evelyn Groenink - Investigative journalist and author at ...
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: Easy steps to build an art collection that works for your investment portfolio and future
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Paul Bayliss - Art curator at Absa
Today at 18:48
Joe Parker wraps up 2020 - the long weird year that was
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joe Parker - Comedian at ...
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - Accounts debited earlier than agreed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: The Solidarity Fund's CEO Tandi Nzimande
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tandi Nzimande - CEO at Solidarity Fund
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Joburg residents urged to comply with COVID-19 regulations this festive season The metro said on Wednesday it would not tolerate any festive season gatherings in contravention of the COVID-19 regulations. 16 December 2020 2:29 PM
Ramaphosa acknowledges race relations in SA remain fragile He paid tribute to the global Black Lives Matter movement, saying he hoped the activism would forever change attitudes that have s... 16 December 2020 1:15 PM
DA threatens Ramaphosa with legal action over beach closures in Garden Route Party spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube reflects on why the party will go to court if its requests are not answered. 16 December 2020 12:38 PM
Zandile Gumede's supporters 'vindicated' as she returns to KZN legislature Her return was recommended by the African national Congress's provincial integrity commission following her appearance before it.... 16 December 2020 8:03 AM
'ANC must elect untainted leaders to show it's serious about corruption' Political analyst Lukhona Mguni reflects on the party's integrity bodies having different recommendations for corruption cases. 16 December 2020 7:55 AM
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker' The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show. 15 December 2020 7:02 PM
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice. 15 December 2020 8:36 PM
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield. 15 December 2020 7:32 PM
Steps companies can take to prepare for re-opening in January Workforce Holdings CEO Richard Malkin says it is the employer's responsibility is to understand the risk they are exposed to. 15 December 2020 11:53 AM
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
[WATCH] Elephant leopard crawls under electric fence to get to water hole Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 December 2020 8:49 AM
[WATCH] A driver of crashed McLaren tells onlooker that he will never own one Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 December 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Saps using teargas to disperse partygoers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 December 2020 8:33 AM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 7:34 PM
DA threatens Ramaphosa with legal action over beach closures in Garden Route

16 December 2020 12:38 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
DA
Garden Route
#Covid19

Party spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube reflects on why the party will go to court if its requests are not answered.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cooperative Governance minister Nkosazana Zuma asking they justify why beaches along the Garden Route should be shut this festive season.

On Monday the president imposed restrictions such as shutting down beaches, which government has argued have the potential of becoming coronavirus super spreader sites.

RELATED: Will the army be deployed to Garden Route to help in COVID-19 compliance fight?

The party is threatening legal action over beach closures and has given the president until Wednesday at 5 pm to respond.

Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report chats to party spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube to weigh in on the matter.

When the consultations were done, there was a strong case that there will be a intense enforcement of the regulations as the area having been declared a hotspot.

Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - DA

Listen below to the full conversation:




Joburg residents urged to comply with COVID-19 regulations this festive season

16 December 2020 2:29 PM

The metro said on Wednesday it would not tolerate any festive season gatherings in contravention of the COVID-19 regulations.

Ramaphosa acknowledges race relations in SA remain fragile

16 December 2020 1:15 PM

He paid tribute to the global Black Lives Matter movement, saying he hoped the activism would forever change attitudes that have sustained racism in the world.

Understanding how inhlawulo works

16 December 2020 11:52 AM

Cultural expert Goqozile Masango explains how inhlawulo works between different races and when is it paid.

Will the army be deployed to Garden Route to help in COVID-

16 December 2020 8:17 AM

The municipality is expecting an answer on Wednesday on whether soldiers will be deployed to the area.

Zandile Gumede’s supporters ‘vindicated’ as she returns to KZN legislature

16 December 2020 8:03 AM

Her return was recommended by the African national Congress's provincial integrity commission following her appearance before it.

[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign

15 December 2020 7:32 PM

Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield.

Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker'

15 December 2020 7:02 PM

The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show.

People go to the coast for the beaches, says Tourism Council

15 December 2020 5:47 PM

Tourism Business Council of SA Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa reacts to the announcement by President Ramaphosa on the closure of beaches.

What you need to rewrite your matric exams

15 December 2020 2:19 PM

Dept of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says anyone who wants to rewrite can do so as long as they have registered.

Steps companies can take to prepare for re-opening in January

15 December 2020 11:53 AM

Workforce Holdings CEO Richard Malkin says it is the employer's responsibility is to understand the risk they are exposed to.

'ANC must elect untainted leaders to show it's serious about corruption'

Politics

Ramaphosa acknowledges race relations in SA remain fragile

Local

Cele urges beachgoers to follow COVID rules if they want beaches to remain open

16 December 2020 4:24 PM

Joburg residents urged to comply with COVID-19 regulations this festive season

16 December 2020 2:29 PM

South Africans warned not to expect COVID-19 vaccine anytime soon

16 December 2020 1:57 PM

