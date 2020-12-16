DA threatens Ramaphosa with legal action over beach closures in Garden Route





The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cooperative Governance minister Nkosazana Zuma asking they justify why beaches along the Garden Route should be shut this festive season.

On Monday the president imposed restrictions such as shutting down beaches, which government has argued have the potential of becoming coronavirus super spreader sites.

RELATED: Will the army be deployed to Garden Route to help in COVID-19 compliance fight?

The party is threatening legal action over beach closures and has given the president until Wednesday at 5 pm to respond.

Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report chats to party spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube to weigh in on the matter.

When the consultations were done, there was a strong case that there will be a intense enforcement of the regulations as the area having been declared a hotspot. Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - DA

Listen below to the full conversation: