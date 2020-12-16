Ramaphosa acknowledges race relations in SA remain fragile





JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said what we’ve seen in places such as Senekal, in the Free State, showed that while the work of overcoming divisions continued, old wounds remained and reconciliation was yet to be achieved.

Ramaphosa has delivered a virtual message to commemorate Reconciliation Day.

He paid tribute to the global black lives matter movement, saying he hoped the activism would forever change attitudes that have sustained racism in the world.

"What we have seen in Senekal in the Free State, in Eldorado Park in Gauteng, and in Brackenfell in Cape Town, shows that the state of race relations in the county remains fragile," Ramaphosa said.

"We may have come a long way from the days of institutionalised racism, but we’re alive to the reality that for many reconciliation is something they’re yet to experience."

