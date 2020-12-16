Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'
The year 2020 has been either a bad joke or a disaster - depending on your mood when you do your assessment.
Everyone's been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in some way.
What we've all needed in abundance is entertainment, but that's just one of the industries that's taken a hard knock.
Who better to have a bash at wrapping up this year of Covid-19 than popular stand-up comedian Joe Parker (also corporate comedian and promoter).
Parker joins Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show, from a "grim and overcast" London, where he is visiting family.
South Africa's hard lockdown forced the stand-up veteran to close his Joburg comedy club Parker's Comedy and Jive.
Covid-19's really played havoc, apart from the fact that we really weren't able to open our doors for pretty much the length of the lockdown.Joe Parker, Comedian
Because of the restrictions as well on numbers we've found that we can't trade there economically... with further threats of limits...Joe Parker, Comedian
It's really pushed us over the edge so we've had to unfortunately liquidate.Joe Parker, Comedian
Are there any upsides to 2020 at all according to Parker?
He mentions the growth of online business and the new normal of being able to work from home, which benefits many people.
People have been very creative with how they've taken their talent and their professions online.Joe Parker, Comedian
Is it too soon to start telling Covid jokes, though?
(laughs) There's actually a load of really good stuff going around that's gone viral... When things normalise again I'm not sure how comedians will approach it. I presume it will die pretty quickly because everyone's going to be talking about it.Joe Parker, Comedian
He makes the point that stand-up comedy relies heavily on a live audience.
In terms of doing stand-up comedy online, it's very sterile... Some people have made a little bit of money from it but I think the really talented people have stayed away from it.Joe Parker, Comedian
I'm 100% confident that once things normalise the comedy clubs will be up and running again.Joe Parker, Comedian
Parker's Comedy and Jive is the fourth club that the comedian has closed down.
You've just got to navigate the best you can during particular circumstances, he says.
Listen to Parker's take on 2020 on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/pitinan/pitinan2002/pitinan200200232/140341127-people-audience-watching-movie-in-the-movie-theater-cinema-group-recreation-activity-and-entertainme.jpg
