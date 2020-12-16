Streaming issues? Report here
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell

16 December 2020 6:56 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Paarl
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Michael Fridjhon
Nederburg
Michael Jordaan
Simonsberg Mountain
Fleur du Cap
Pandemic
Distell
COVID-19
Franschoek
wine industry
Plaisir de Merle

Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate.

It's been a rather busy time in terms of estate sales in the Cape Winelands.

The latest property set to change hands (on 1 April 2021) is the historic Plaisir de Merle, originally granted to Huguenot Charles Marais in 1693.

Original winery at Plaisir de Merle. © Sean Nel/123rf.com

Former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan and his wife Rose are buying the estate from Distell (Nederburg and Fleur du Cap wines).

The Jordaan family already runs Bartinney Wine Estate in the neighbouring Banhoek Valley.

Their new property is situated at the foot of the Simonsberg Mountain between Paarl and Franschhoek.

Bruce Whitfield gets reaction from international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).

There's been a bit of a runaround with Plaisir de Merle with I think a few bidders and quite a lot of interest, by all accounts not at the price Distell wanted to get from the property.

Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert

It's a fabulous property. It's very large... A lot of vineyard...

Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert

It's nicely positioned near [media mogul] Koos Bekker's Babylonstoren; not far from Rupert & Rothschild's cellar - apparently the new 'billionaires' row'...

Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert

I've absolutely no doubt they've contracted with Distell to continue to supply grapes to some of its major brands of which Nederburg is certainly the one that over the years has made the most use of the Plaisir de Merle fruit.

Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert

Listen to Fridjhon discuss Plaisir de Merle and the outlook for South Africa's wine industry below:




Paarl
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Michael Fridjhon
Nederburg
Michael Jordaan
Simonsberg Mountain
Fleur du Cap
Pandemic
Distell
COVID-19
Franschoek
wine industry
Plaisir de Merle

