SA new COVID-19 infections breach 10,000 mark





The Health Ministry says there have been 10,008 new confirmed coronavirus in the last 24-hours.

These latest numbers published on Wednesday have pushed the known number of COVID-19 infections since the start of the outbreak to 883,687.

RELATED: Joburg residents urged to comply with COVID-19 regulations this festive season

A hundred and sixty six people have died after contracting the virus pushing the national death toll to 23,827.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 16 December.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/6EWLLT9Y5t — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 16, 2020