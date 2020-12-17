SA new COVID-19 infections breach 10,000 mark
The Health Ministry says there have been 10,008 new confirmed coronavirus in the last 24-hours.
These latest numbers published on Wednesday have pushed the known number of COVID-19 infections since the start of the outbreak to 883,687.
A hundred and sixty six people have died after contracting the virus pushing the national death toll to 23,827.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 16 December.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 16, 2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 883 687, the total number of deaths is 23 827 and the total number of recoveries is 774 585.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 16, 2020
