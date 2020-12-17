[LISTEN] Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Elephant leopard crawls under electric fence to get to water hole
Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral
Social media is talking after an audio of the movie star ranting about how crew members will be fired if they flaut COVID-19 rules goes viral.
Click here to listen to the full audio:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : Facebook
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Christmas present to elderly father leaves us feeling warm and fuzzy
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'
Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] Elephant leopard crawls under electric fence to get to water hole
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] A driver of crashed McLaren tells onlooker that he will never own one
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Saps using teargas to disperse partygoers goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Family kicked off flight after toddler refused to wear mask
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Zolani Mohala performs her latest solo single 'Remember Who You Are'
The musician says she wanted to discover her voice outside of the collaborative space.Read More
[WATCH] Boy's soccer commentating skills leaves everyone intrigued
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Students surprise teacher with thank you messages in Zoom class
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] News anchor wears glasses on-air to boost daughter's confidence
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More