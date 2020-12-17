Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral

17 December 2020 8:27 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Elephant leopard crawls under electric fence to get to water hole

Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral

Social media is talking after an audio of the movie star ranting about how crew members will be fired if they flaut COVID-19 rules goes viral.

Click here to listen to the full audio:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




17 December 2020 8:27 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

