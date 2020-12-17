[LISTEN] Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Elephant leopard crawls under electric fence to get to water hole

Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral

Social media is talking after an audio of the movie star ranting about how crew members will be fired if they flaut COVID-19 rules goes viral.

Click here to listen to the full audio:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: