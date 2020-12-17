Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters





Dubbed the Princess of Africa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka is an internationally recognized and highly respected South African singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, Global Health Advocate and Humanitarian.

She has been at the forefront of South African popular music for 30+ years.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka hangs out with Clement Manyathela and speaks about her childhood, family life and career.

My mother always wanted me to study law but I always wanted to be a charted accountant. At school I did accounting. Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Performer and activist

I have four sons and two grandsons. I love being a granny and what is nice is that they all go back to their mothers. Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Performer and activist

Chaka Chaka says it is imperative that after a certain period, record companies give artists their masters.

I am in negotiations to own my masters and buy them back because they have made their money. Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Performer and activist

We have to beef up our intellectual property copyrights so that people earn what they deserve. It is sad that artists die like poppers while their work is owned by someone. Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Performer and activist

She explains how she was very close to the late Brenda Fassie.

Branda was loving, everyone took her for granted and she was careless, she loved life, all she wanted to do was to perform and she was good at it. There is nobody with a great voice like Brenda's. Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Performer and activist

Listen to the full interview below...