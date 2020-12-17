Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters
Dubbed the Princess of Africa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka is an internationally recognized and highly respected South African singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, Global Health Advocate and Humanitarian.
She has been at the forefront of South African popular music for 30+ years.
Yvonne Chaka Chaka hangs out with Clement Manyathela and speaks about her childhood, family life and career.
My mother always wanted me to study law but I always wanted to be a charted accountant. At school I did accounting.Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Performer and activist
I have four sons and two grandsons. I love being a granny and what is nice is that they all go back to their mothers.Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Performer and activist
Chaka Chaka says it is imperative that after a certain period, record companies give artists their masters.
I am in negotiations to own my masters and buy them back because they have made their money.Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Performer and activist
We have to beef up our intellectual property copyrights so that people earn what they deserve. It is sad that artists die like poppers while their work is owned by someone.Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Performer and activist
She explains how she was very close to the late Brenda Fassie.
Branda was loving, everyone took her for granted and she was careless, she loved life, all she wanted to do was to perform and she was good at it. There is nobody with a great voice like Brenda's.Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Performer and activist
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
SA new COVID-19 infections breach 10,000 mark
Another 166 people have also died after contracting the virus, pushing the national death toll to 23,827.Read More
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert
There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curatorRead More
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits
'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler.Read More
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell
Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate.Read More
Social cohesion cannot be achieved if women & children live in fear - Mthethwa
The minister was speaking on Wednesday at the Reconciliation Month 2020 dialogue on racism and gender-based violence in Cape Town.Read More
Joburg residents urged to comply with COVID-19 regulations this festive season
The metro said on Wednesday it would not tolerate any festive season gatherings in contravention of the COVID-19 regulations.Read More
Ramaphosa acknowledges race relations in SA remain fragile
He paid tribute to the global Black Lives Matter movement, saying he hoped the activism would forever change attitudes that have sustained racism in the world.Read More
DA threatens Ramaphosa with legal action over beach closures in Garden Route
Party spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube reflects on why the party will go to court if its requests are not answered.Read More
Understanding how inhlawulo works
Cultural expert Goqozile Masango explains how inhlawulo works between different races and when is it paid.Read More
Will the army be deployed to Garden Route to help in COVID-19 compliance fight?
The municipality is expecting an answer on Wednesday on whether soldiers will be deployed to the area.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert
There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curatorRead More
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits
'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler.Read More
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'
Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.Read More
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell
Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate.Read More
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year
Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice.Read More
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign
Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory'
Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight
Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick.Read More
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad
Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice.Read More
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan)
Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield.Read More