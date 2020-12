WATCH LIVE: Minister Motshekga briefs media on 2021 state of readiness

Today at 16:50 #PromisesPromises: Mobile data in South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 17:20 Covid-19 vaccines will be safe when rolled out next year: Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Professor Helen Rees

125 125

Today at 18:13 Altron separates from Bytes The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss

125 125

Today at 18:39 ZOOM Lisa Bari : Why I I volunteered for Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine trial The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lisa Bari - Founder CEO at Emphasis Health

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: 'The Unlikely Mr Rogue: A Life with Ivan Pillay' by Evelyn Groenink The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Evelyn Groenink - Investigative journalist and author at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous

125 125