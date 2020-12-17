Civil society group Accountability Now want Ramaphosa to suspend Mkhwebane

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises: Mobile data in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paseka Maleka - Spokesperson at Icasa
Tembinkosi Bonakele Commissioner for the Competition Commission
Today at 17:20
Covid-19 vaccines will be safe when rolled out next year:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Helen Rees
Today at 18:09
SA fails to secure Covid-19 vaccine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Antony Sguazzin - Senior Africa writer at Bloomberg News
Today at 18:13
Altron demerger from Bytes UK creates R7-billion in shareholder value
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:39
ZOOM Lisa Bari : Why I volunteered for Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine trial
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lisa Bari - Founder CEO at Emphasis Health
Today at 18:50
Comedian wraps up 2020 - the challenging year that was
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Vlismas - Former Comedian at ....
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: 'The Unlikely Mr Rogue: A Life with Ivan Pillay' by Evelyn Groenink
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evelyn Groenink - Investigative journalist and author at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - How to turn your business into a Learning Organization.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Top 5 money tips for the year ahead.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks about her childhood, career and family. 17 December 2020 11:30 AM
SA new COVID-19 infections breach 10,000 mark Another 166 people have also died after contracting the virus, pushing the national death toll to 23,827. 17 December 2020 6:31 AM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
View all Local
Civil society group Accountability Now want Ramaphosa to suspend Mkhwebane The organisation wants the Public Protector to be removed pending the outcome of removal proceedings in Parliament. 17 December 2020 12:41 PM
Zandile Gumede’s supporters ‘vindicated’ as she returns to KZN legislature Her return was recommended by the African national Congress's provincial integrity commission following her appearance before it.... 16 December 2020 8:03 AM
'ANC must elect untainted leaders to show it's serious about corruption' Political analyst Lukhona Mguni reflects on the party's integrity bodies having different recommendations for corruption cases. 16 December 2020 7:55 AM
View all Politics
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate. 16 December 2020 6:56 PM
View all Business
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice. 15 December 2020 8:36 PM
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield. 15 December 2020 7:32 PM
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 December 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Christmas present to elderly father leaves us feeling warm and fuzzy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 December 2020 8:27 AM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
View all Entertainment
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Civil society group Accountability Now want Ramaphosa to suspend Mkhwebane

17 December 2020 12:41 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Cyril Ramaphosa
Accountability Now
pejury

The organisation wants the Public Protector to be removed pending the outcome of removal proceedings in Parliament.

The civil society group Accountability Now has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa calling for the suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that Mkhwebane has been served with summons.

RELATED: Mkhwebane wants ConCourt to review High Court ruling on CR17 funding matter

The Public Protector is accused of lying under oath about meetings with former president Jacob Zuma regarding the report on Bankorp and the South African Reserve Bank

Bankorp is now known as Absa.

Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report chats to Accountability Now director Paul Hoffman to give more insight on the matter.

This is a question of a precautionary suspension pending the outcome of the removal proceedings against Mkhwebane.

Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

Listen below to the full conversation:




17 December 2020 12:41 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Cyril Ramaphosa
Accountability Now
pejury

More from Politics

Zandile Gumede’s supporters ‘vindicated’ as she returns to KZN legislature

16 December 2020 8:03 AM

Her return was recommended by the African national Congress's provincial integrity commission following her appearance before it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC must elect untainted leaders to show it's serious about corruption'

16 December 2020 7:55 AM

Political analyst Lukhona Mguni reflects on the party's integrity bodies having different recommendations for corruption cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker'

15 December 2020 7:02 PM

The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC integrity commission recommends Ace Magashule to step aside immediately

15 December 2020 12:41 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says this could spell the end of the secretary-general's career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Citizens planning to travel abroad need to do so cautiously - Naledi Pandor

15 December 2020 7:45 AM

Dirco minister says South Africans need to check COVID-19 restrictions in countries they plan to visit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave

14 December 2020 7:44 PM

The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SALGA: Reflecting on 20 years of local government transformation

14 December 2020 12:44 PM

Government representatives, policymakers and practitioners chronicle and reflect on 20 years of democratic local government in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience'

9 December 2020 7:12 PM

The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA'

9 December 2020 12:40 PM

Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have'

9 December 2020 7:31 AM

Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Civil society group Accountability Now want Ramaphosa to suspend Mkhwebane

Politics

WATCH LIVE: Minister Motshekga briefs media on 2021 state of readiness

SA new COVID-19 infections breach 10,000 mark

Local

EWN Highlights

New COVID cases turns WC into province with highest infection rate

17 December 2020 3:54 PM

'You will be arrested & not released': Mbalula urges motorists to be responsible

17 December 2020 3:31 PM

Manuel wins defamation appeal against EFF, but won't get R500k damages yet

17 December 2020 2:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA