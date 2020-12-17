Civil society group Accountability Now want Ramaphosa to suspend Mkhwebane
The civil society group Accountability Now has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa calling for the suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed that Mkhwebane has been served with summons.
RELATED: Mkhwebane wants ConCourt to review High Court ruling on CR17 funding matter
The Public Protector is accused of lying under oath about meetings with former president Jacob Zuma regarding the report on Bankorp and the South African Reserve Bank
Bankorp is now known as Absa.
Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report chats to Accountability Now director Paul Hoffman to give more insight on the matter.
This is a question of a precautionary suspension pending the outcome of the removal proceedings against Mkhwebane.Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
