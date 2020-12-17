JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders





Technology group Altron has successfully completed a demerger and separate listing of Bytes Technology Group.

The JSE-listed company is headquartered in South Africa.

"Bytes has been admitted... to unconditional trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, and the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange by way of a secondary inward listing."

The move has created a windfall for Altron shareholders.

As a result of the demerger of Bytes, Altron shareholders will receive, after tax and transaction costs, a consideration of approximately GBP542m (c.R10.9 billion) in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Altron statement

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mteto Nyati, Group Chief Executive of Altron (and author).

FILE: Mteto Nyati. Image: YouTube screengrab.

We are truly excited about this development! Mteto Nyati, Group Chief Executive - Altron

It was a very complex deal... It's the jurisdiction - we've got the UK, you've got South Africa... It's not just private sector; you've got to involve National Treasury in the mix... the JSE... Mteto Nyati, Group Chief Executive - Altron

How exactly does the UK listing of Bytes affect Altron shareholders?

For every two shares that you have in Altron you are going to get a share in Bytes UK, so a number of our South African shareholders are now shareholders of both Bytes UK and Altron in South Africa. Mteto Nyati, Group Chief Executive - Altron

In order for us to create room for new investors we ask each shareholder in SA to sell a minimum of 25% of their holding... Mteto Nyati, Group Chief Executive - Altron

What we are sitting with now is that Bytes UK has got about 40% shareholders who are South African and they still have their share holdings in Altron. Mteto Nyati, Group Chief Executive - Altron

The people who have sold are going to get cash proceeds which will be paid to them on the 23rd of this month. Mteto Nyati, Group Chief Executive - Altron

Listen to Nyati discuss the future plans for Altron: