SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury





Countries around the world are taking their place in the queue to access Covid-19 vaccines.

But South Africa has missed a deadline to pay a deposit to join the WHO's Covax programme, it became apparent on Thursday.

The R327 million the Solidarity Fund has committed to paying is a 15% deposit.

The balance of 85% that needs to be secured will be provided in guarantees by the South African government.

ALSO READ: Solidarity Fund commits R327m deposit for Covax programme, balance due to govt

The deposit can't be paid however, until government provides the guarantees.

There has been no comment on the missed deadline from National Treasury.

Solidarity Fund CEO Tandi Nzimande has been quoted as saying the fund will make its payment as soon as it gets the go-ahead from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, which runs Covax.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Antony Sguazzin from Bloomberg News, where the report appeared.

This facility – known as #COVAX – pools resources and shares vaccine development risk to ensure equitable access to vaccines when they become available. — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 14, 2020

I don't think they've definitely missed access to the first tranche of vaccines, but they did set their own deadline... Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News

They need to provide a guarantee - something around R2.2 billion - to get access to enough vaccine to vaccinate 10% of South Africa's population. Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News

They haven't provided that guarantee. That's not speculation, that's something Treasury has confirmed. Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News

I'm not sure what the reason is - whether they can't find the money or whether there's some kind of issue with the PSMA which is what we've heard before. Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer - Bloomberg News

The bottom line is the guarantee has not been provided and the Solidarity Fund is standing ready to make the R327 million deposit payment.

For more detail, listen to the full interview: