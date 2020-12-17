Democratic Alliance files court papers over Garden Route beach closures





The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court, it wants the decision to close beaches along the Garden Route declared unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid.

During an address to the nation on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the municipality a covid-19 hotspot and beaches will be closed until 3 January.

John Perlman speaks to DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube to find out more.

We have an obligation to try and save lives and save livelihoods. If we can make sure that we enforce social distancing in public space then we can make sure in tourism it is encouraged. Siviwe Gwarube, National spokesperson - DA

We agree with the Garden Route being declared a hotspot, we have been working with the national government in order to deal with the shortcomings that may be in that region. Siviwe Gwarube, National spokesperson - DA

Listen to the full interview below...