Dept Basic Education : Covid-19 second wave has given us a second perspective
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga says the department will implement a three-year recovery plan.
The minister says the plan will focus on developing core skills.
John Perlman speaks to DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about the plans for 2021.
The second wave has given us a new perspective. We need to strengthen the system to be able to absolve the added pressure due to covid-19.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
We need to restock equipment, sanitisers, masks and all those things. Some provinces are going to reorientate stuff on protocols around covid-19.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Listen to the full interview below...
