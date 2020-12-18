184 more people die from COVID-19 and cases continue to surge





The Health Ministry on Thursday said it picked up 9,126 new infections over the past 24 hours.

Pushing the number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to just under 893,000.

The department also confirmed that 184 people succumbed to the virus bringing the number of fatalities to 24,011.

