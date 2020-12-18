184 more people die from COVID-19 and cases continue to surge

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
[AUDIO] The Malgas Pont is dead, long live the Malgas Pont!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Die Pelgrimstog van Hoop
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Erns Grundling - Journalist and Writer
Today at 06:55
Rights of rural population at risk
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ralph Mathekga
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: We're at breaking point
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Andrea Mendelsohn
Today at 07:20
Scientists Collective: what we know about the Covid vaccine
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:38
No, SAA pilots are not some of the best paid
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 08:07
New Covid test technology arrives in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Anley - CEO of BioTech
Today at 08:21
INTERVIEW: Beit Bridge is a disaster zone
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mike Fitzmaurice
Today at 08:45
UCT Summer School : Forensic science, trauma and justice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marise Heyns - Senior Lecturer and Vice-Chair of the South African Academy of Forensic Sciences (SAAFS)
Today at 09:33
What's on the EWN diary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Bid and court battle to open Garden Route beaches
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Making sense of the COVID-era property
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pearl Scheltema - CEO at Ftzanne Estates
Today at 10:33
What to do if bank has been compromised
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Reana Steyn - Ombud at Banking Ombudsman Office
Today at 11:05
Survey shows South Africans' love for quality time with friends and family
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sithokhozile Ngwane - Marketing Manager at Simba
Today at 11:32
First paraplegic swimmer completes swim from Robben Island to Blouberg Beach
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:40
Book feature: Quirky Quik Guide to Having Great Sex
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tiffany Mugo
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
184 more people die from COVID-19 and cases continue to surge

18 December 2020 6:55 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
infections
Coronavirus
virus
covid

The country's death toll has increased to 24,011 after these recent fatalities.

The Health Ministry on Thursday said it picked up 9,126 new infections over the past 24 hours.

Pushing the number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to just under 893,000.

RELATED: SA new COVID-19 infections breach 10,000 mark

The department also confirmed that 184 people succumbed to the virus bringing the number of fatalities to 24,011.




