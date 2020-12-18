[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral
Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral
Social media is talking after a woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral.
Click here to watch the full video:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/shocked_office.html
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Christmas present to elderly father leaves us feeling warm and fuzzy
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'
Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] Elephant leopard crawls under electric fence to get to water hole
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] A driver of crashed McLaren tells onlooker that he will never own one
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Saps using teargas to disperse partygoers goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Family kicked off flight after toddler refused to wear mask
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Zolani Mohala performs her latest solo single 'Remember Who You Are'
The musician says she wanted to discover her voice outside of the collaborative space.Read More
[WATCH] Boy's soccer commentating skills leaves everyone intrigued
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More