Hundreds displaced as fire destroys 1,000 homes in Masiphumelele





A fire in Masiphumelele on Thursday has left hundreds of people destitute.

The blaze has torn through approximately 1 000 dwellings.

Fire and Rescue Services' Jermaine Carelse told Eyewitness News that the fire was extinguished at around about 1 am this morning and crews continue to monitor the area.

PICTURES: A massive fire has broken out in Masiphumelele near Ocean View. Raging winds are adding fuel to the flames. The cause of the fire is yet unknown. https://t.co/5rbP5kwlxd — Cape {Town} Etc (@CapeTownEtc) December 17, 2020

To donate essential items such as blankets, baby food, nappies, baby milk and non-perishable food to the organisation Living Hope in Masiphumelele. Please contact Living Hope who is coordinating the relief efforts: 082 465 9067https://t.co/3WSRGoSAwS — CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) December 17, 2020

Emergency services are battling to bring the fire under control due to the gale force winds. The City appeals to members of the public to please donate items such as blankets, baby food, nappies, baby milk and non-perishable food to the organisation Living Hope in Masiphumelele. — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 17, 2020