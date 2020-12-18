Court grants former policeman in Nathaniel Julies case R10,000 bail





A policeman in Nathaniel Julies's murder case was granted bail of R10,000 on Friday.

Voster Netshiongolo approached the court for the second time after he and his two co-accused were previously denied bail.

Police officers, Scorpion Ndyalvane and Caylene Whiteboy are accused of killing the 16-year-old down syndrome boy in August and then trying to cover it up.

Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report chats to Nathaniel's uncle Cyril Brown to give insight on the matter.

As a family, the policeman being granted bail is disappointing for the family. If they can give bail to Voster, who else can get bail. Cyril Brown, Nathaniel's uncle

He says he feels like the South African justice system is failing them as a family.

Listen below to the full conversation: