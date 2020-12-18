Smart driver's license kiosk to operate from January - MEC Mamabolo





In an effort to reduce backlogs, the Department of Transport has launched a mobile licence renewal centre in Midrand.

The department says in Gauteng alone, more than 30 000 drivers have been driving illegally.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo about how this project will work out.

This will be effective from next year January, we are installing kiosk in all Gautrain station for driver's license renewals. They are going to be smart license renewal centres. Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport

Yesterday we unveiled a mobile renewal station in a form of a bus. Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport

Listen to the full interview below...