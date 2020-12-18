Smart driver's license kiosk to operate from January - MEC Mamabolo
In an effort to reduce backlogs, the Department of Transport has launched a mobile licence renewal centre in Midrand.
The department says in Gauteng alone, more than 30 000 drivers have been driving illegally.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo about how this project will work out.
This will be effective from next year January, we are installing kiosk in all Gautrain station for driver's license renewals. They are going to be smart license renewal centres.Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport
Yesterday we unveiled a mobile renewal station in a form of a bus.Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Zanele Zama/ Talk Radio 702
'I just felt there is this divine end leading me to paths that made me happy'
Former True Love Editor, author, and Chef, Dorah Sitole shares all about her upbringing in Soweto and 40-year culinary journey.Read More
Uber Eats drivers threaten nationwide strike on Wed over cut delivery fees
They’ve refused to work over the weekend after they accused the service of lowering the fee paid to drivers per delivery.Read More
'Its a huge win for the hospitality and tourism industry'-Ryan Woolley
Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) rules against an insurance company that did not want to pay out a business interruption insurance claim.Read More
'We have the vision to connect African countries' says COO of Air Peace
Nigeria’s biggest carrier Air Peace commenced flights to South Africa in hopes of strengthing the economy between the countries.Read More
NPO calls on public to assist residents affected by Masiphumelele fire
The organisation has been collecting food, clothing and other household items to assist victims left stranded following a fire that ripped through a section of the community on Thursday.Read More
Mkhwebane to cooperate with NPA over perjury charges, says spokesperson
The perjury charges follow a High Court ruling on Mkhwebane's Bankorp report which found that she had been dishonest in her conduct surrounding the probe.Read More
Court grants former policeman in Nathaniel Julies case R10,000 bail
Nathaniel's uncle Cyril Brown says the family is very disappointed by the court's decision.Read More
Hundreds displaced as fire destroys 1,000 homes in Masiphumelele
Fire and Rescue Services' Jermaine Carelse said the fire was extinguished at around about 1 am this morning.Read More
184 more people die from COVID-19 and cases continue to surge
The country's death toll has increased to 24,011 after these recent fatalities.Read More
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay
Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.Read More