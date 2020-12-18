Mkhwebane to cooperate with NPA over perjury charges, says spokesperson
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Friday that she would cooperate with the National Prosecuting Authority as it pursued charges of perjury against her.
Her spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, has confirmed that she was served summons to appear earlier this week.
"As a law-abiding citizen, the Public Protector will cooperate and present herself to the court on 21 January 2021 as required and is confident that the court will clear her of any wrongdoing."
The perjury charges follow a High Court ruling on Mkhwebane's Bankorp report.
In that judgement, the court found she had been dishonest in her conduct surrounding the probe.
In a statement, Segalwe takes aim at Advocate Paul Hoffman, saying that this was not the first time he'd come after Mkhwebane, citing two other occasions on which Hoffman sought to have her removed from office or otherwise censured.
"The Public Protector views these as being characteristic of Advocate Hoffman SC, who in 2013 unsuccessfully pursued the impeachment of the Chief Justice over the comments that the Chief Justice had reportedly made in respect of the transformation of the judiciary."
Meanwhile, Lobby group Outa has welcomed the formalisation of charges against the Public Protector.
Advocate Mkhwebane has been summoned to appear in court next year on a charge of perjury laid by Accountability Now.
Outa‘s Stephanie Fick: "The perjury charges against the Public Protector underline the need for public officials, particularly those whose role is to uphold the Constitution, to uphold the highest standards of fairness and honesty, the new year will start on a warning note for such public officials when the Public Protector, the head of a Chapter Nine institution is due to appear in Pretoria Magistrates Court."
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane to cooperate with NPA over perjury charges, says spokesperson
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
More from Local
'I just felt there is this divine end leading me to paths that made me happy'
Former True Love Editor, author, and Chef, Dorah Sitole shares all about her upbringing in Soweto and 40-year culinary journey.Read More
Uber Eats drivers threaten nationwide strike on Wed over cut delivery fees
They’ve refused to work over the weekend after they accused the service of lowering the fee paid to drivers per delivery.Read More
'Its a huge win for the hospitality and tourism industry'-Ryan Woolley
Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) rules against an insurance company that did not want to pay out a business interruption insurance claim.Read More
'We have the vision to connect African countries' says COO of Air Peace
Nigeria’s biggest carrier Air Peace commenced flights to South Africa in hopes of strengthing the economy between the countries.Read More
NPO calls on public to assist residents affected by Masiphumelele fire
The organisation has been collecting food, clothing and other household items to assist victims left stranded following a fire that ripped through a section of the community on Thursday.Read More
Smart driver's license kiosk to operate from January - MEC Mamabolo
Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo says the kiosk will be located at Gautrain stations.Read More
Court grants former policeman in Nathaniel Julies case R10,000 bail
Nathaniel's uncle Cyril Brown says the family is very disappointed by the court's decision.Read More
Hundreds displaced as fire destroys 1,000 homes in Masiphumelele
Fire and Rescue Services' Jermaine Carelse said the fire was extinguished at around about 1 am this morning.Read More
184 more people die from COVID-19 and cases continue to surge
The country's death toll has increased to 24,011 after these recent fatalities.Read More
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay
Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.Read More