NPO calls on public to assist residents affected by Masiphumelele fire
CAPE TOWN - Non-profit organisation, Living Hope, has called on the public to assist residents affected by the Masiphumelele blaze.
The organisation has been collecting food, clothing and other household items to assist victims left stranded following a fire that ripped through a section of the community on Thursday.
Living Hope founder and director, John Thomas: "Help is needed and goods can be dropped off at Living Hope at any time outside of curfew hours and volunteers are also needed to help."
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said that he had signed the necessary documents required to initiate the declaration of a local disaster.
"I had the discussion with the Western Cape Minister for Local Government, Anton Bredell, and the city manager and we jointly agreed that we need to declare a local disaster so that we can make use of financial aid due to the fact that as the City of Cape Town we do not have all the funds to deal with all these other disasters."
#Masiphumelele residents sifting through debris following last night’s blaze that destroyed around 1000 homes @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/IvhMZ6U8ra— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 18, 2020
#Masiphumelele Mayor Dan Plato is also inspecting the site. KB pic.twitter.com/imbWByuMWG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 18, 2020
